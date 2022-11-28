Fire engulfs trailer home in Flour Bluff Monday morning

Flames could be seen coming from the front of a trailer home on the 2900 block of Islander Dr. just after 10:30 a.m.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi fire crews spent the morning putting out a trailer fire in Flour Bluff Monday.

Flames could be seen coming from the front of a trailer home on the 2900 block of Islander Dr. just after 10:30 a.m.

This is a developing story and there is no word on the cause of the fire or if there were any injuries. We have a crew at the scene. Stay with 3NEWS for updates.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Put your name and contact information below, or email tell3@kiiitv.com, so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.