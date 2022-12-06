Flour Bluff trailer home destroyed by fire, cause unknown

Fire crews were able to gain control and put the fire out within 15 minutes, but the trailer home was a total loss, officials said.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A fire left one person with minor injuries and a trailer home completely destroyed, Sunday afternoon, in Flour Bluff.

The Corpus Christi Fire Department responded to the call along with the Flour Bluff Fire Department in an effort to extinguish the flames as quickly as possible.

Crews arrived to find that heavy flames had engulfed the trailer, but they were able to gain control and put the fire out within 15 minutes.

The fire did not damage any homes nearby, but the trailer affected was a total loss, officials said. No cause has been reported yet.

Stay with 3NEWS for updates as information becomes available.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.