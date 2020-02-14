CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Roses are red, Violets are blue.

Now you're in a time crunch.

So 3News have some tips for you.

3News was informed that many flower shops have been busy since 5 a.m.

Valentine's Day is the busiest time of the year for florists.

According to owner A.C. Gilmore Jr, it typically takes an entire month to gear up for Valentine's Day, and the orders keep coming in.

"We made about 200 deliveries today, will probably double that tomorrow, and we just got in 118 boxes of lowers today at *two - so we're going to have plenty of flowers for next week too," Gilmore Jr. said.

For days such as Valentine's and Mother's Day, Gilmore says they have an extra 14 temporary drivers to get all the orders out.

Even though Valentine's Day is a busy time, Gilmore enjoys the rush.

