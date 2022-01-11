Flu cases see earlier spike than usual, health experts say

According to Assistant Public Health Director Dante Gonzalez, flu cases skyrocketed in October, more than two months earlier than normal for the peak of flu season.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Flu cases in the Corpus Christi area are skyrocketing compared to past years, and earlier than usual.

Assistant Public Health Director Dante Gonzalez explained to 3NEWS that due to the COVID-19 pandemic slowing down, residents have loosened their health precautions.

"We were washing our hands. We were wearing a mask. We were more proactive when it came to being sick. Not going to somebody else's house. And we informed people coming to visit us," he said.

According to Gonzalez, flu cases skyrocketed in October, more than two months earlier than normal for the peak of flu season.

"This flu season it kind of took us by surprise that we saw 500 cases the first week. The second week we saw 600 cases. The third week we saw more cases and then, this past reporting week we saw 1100 cases of flu," he said.

Dr. Jamie Fergie is the Director of infectious diseases at Driscoll Children's Hospital. He said that recent hospital numbers are showing a large amount of positive flu cases among children.

"Last week we had about 180 positive children," he said. "I mean not all of those were hospitalized. We saw in the emergency room and clinic somewhere in the hospital. But 180 positive cases a week, that is a very large number."

Fergie said that residents should take preventative action when dealing with flu symptoms. He adds that recent information shows how South Texas as a whole is seeing an large increase in flu cases.

"You can get very sick," he said. "I have patients in the hospital right now, very sick. Children in intensive care unit critically ill. Perfectly healthy before, critically ill now with influenza. A lot of people were waiting to get vaccinated and the season came early. So you cannot wait any longer. We have a very large number of flu cases here in Corpus Christi, in South Texas, actually the whole state is what we call a red state when you look at the map from the CDC."

Fergie said that despite the hardship it can cause parents, sick children need to be kept and cared for at home.

