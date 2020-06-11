Flu season in the Coastal Bend: Health experts say COVID-19 safety practices are helping prevent the spread

The flu usually makes its presence known in the coastal bend by mid fall.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Flu season in the Coastal Bend appears to be kicking off in a minor way this year, and experts believe it has a lot to do with the safety practices that have been in place since the COVID-19 pandemic started.

"Social distancing, the use of face masks, hand sanitation, all these recent measures are extremely helpful in preventing influenza," said Dr. Jaime Fergie, director of infectious diseases at Driscoll Children's Hospital.

Flu and other similar infectious cases are down outside of the Coastal Bend as well. Dr. Fergie says he's seen a significant decrease in cases of ear infections, pneumonia, and other respiratory illnesses in children across the U.S. and other countries as well, according to data he has reviewed.

While these numbers are encouraging, people must still keep their guard up. Annette Rodriguez, director of public health for the city-county health district here in Corpus Christi says we must be especially careful to protect our most vulnerable populations.

"Sometimes we forget that an infant is a vulnerable population," said Rodriguez. "So take care of them, and also persons over 65 years of age."

So, keep wearing your masks, washing your hands, avoid crowds, and get a flu shot.

"I really hope," remarks Dr. Fergie, "that all of these efforts we've put into the prevention of COVID will make people understand that this is the way viruses transmit."