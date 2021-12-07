PINS: Don't fly drones at national parks, seashores

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you're headed to the Padre Island National Seashore, leave the drone at home.
Drones are banned from all national parks and seashores because they can be used to disturb visitors, they're noisy and can impact wildlife.
Park Rangers issued that reminder on the park's social media page over the weekend.
The ban was issued in 2014 and at least one time a drone was used to harass wildlife.
