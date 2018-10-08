Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Drivers need to be on the lookout Thursday night for some road closures on FM 2444 also known as Staples.

Road crews will be closing the rural highway at Oso Creek as they begin pouring concrete for a new bridge.

The road was shut down around 9 p.m. Thursday and will not be open again until Friday at 6 a.m.

All the work is part of a $27 million-plus project to upgrade the road from Highway 286 to the Oso Parkway intersection.

Once the project is complete, there will be additional travel lanes and a continuous left-turn lane.

