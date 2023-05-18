Beautiful 'fogbow' spotted in Orange Grove Thursday morning

ORANGE GROVE, Texas — Have you ever seen a white rainbow?
This beautiful fogbow, which are often called white rainbows, cloudbows or ghost rainbows, was showing off in Orange Grove this morning.
Fogbows are much like rainbows, but the water droplets in a fogbow are smaller than in a rainbow, so it appears white, according to earthsky.org.
Look for fogbows in a thin fog when the sun is bright. You might see one when the sun breaks through a fog.
