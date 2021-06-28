Job fair will offer Food Handler, TABC certifications for free in Corpus Christi

Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend plans on holding a job fair July 7, which will focus on restaurants and bars getting the staff they need.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Extra unemployment benefits for Texans have ended, which means about half a million unemployed Texans won't get the extra $300 a week from the federal government.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott opted out of continued federal pandemic assistance with hundreds of thousands in the Lonestar state relying on that relief.

"There are over 8,000 jobs in the area, so definitely no shortage of jobs in the Coastal Bend" said Xena Mercado, communications manager with the Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend.



While there are no shortage of job openings, local businesses, especially those in the food and beverage industry, are having problems trying to fill those spots.

Jessica Chappelle, owner of Padre Poke, said it’s not hard to keep employees but it’s hard to find them.

"Me, personally, I’ve had to close early a couple of times due to staffing," Chappelle said. "I know a couple other restaurants had to stay closed multiple days because they can’t find staffing."



Mercado said as a part of a statewide initiative to help the food and beverage industry, Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend plans on holding a job fair July 7, which will focus on restaurants and bars getting the staff they need.



"Locally, we decided to put this job fair together," Mercado said. "It’s going to be the first in-person job fair that we do. We expect it to be pretty big because we all know restaurants and food industry really need workers right now."



The job fair will be from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. at the Omni Hotel.

900 N Shoreline Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX 78401

21 employers have signed up. The fair will also be offering food handler and Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission certifications for free on site.



"Hopefully, with the upcoming job fair, we will be able to get more people back on the workforce," said Chapelle.



Workforce Solutions said there will also be other positions up for grabs, including Human Resource and management positions.

