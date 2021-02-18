They're asking people to please wear a mask and do not arrive before 7:30 a.m. You're asked to only attend one distribution.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There will be two food bank distributions happening tomorrow at the American Bank Center from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. and from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. courtesy of the Coastal Bank Food Bank.

Location: North Shoreline Boulevard, Corpus Christi, TX, USA

The CBFB is hoping to serve 500 families at each giveaway.

Looking ahead, there will be three more distributions next week, but the food bank will not be announcing when or where until Sunday, February 21.

