Food bank hosting emergency food distribution drive Monday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Food Bank is holding an emergency food distribution drive Monday.
The drive will be at the old Greyhound Race Track on 5302 Leopard St. from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m., or until supplies last.
Organizers ask that those who show up stay in their car, have an empty trunk and open it when it is time to get your food.
Please keep your mask on and stay off of your phone while picking up food to be able to listen to any instructions.
