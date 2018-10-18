Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The Coastal Bend Food Bank is in dire need of donations as they get ready for the holidays.

High demand during the summer has left the agency short on supplies, and now they need your help restocking their shelves. Some of their regular donors are giving to other emergencies such as Hurricane Michael, which means fewer donations for the food bank.

To find out how you can help, visit www.coastalbendfoodbank.org.

