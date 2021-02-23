Food Bank, Public Health District having to work together to find venues for large distribution events

With high demand for both vaccines and meals, organizers are getting creative in finding a Plan B location for their events.

ROBSTOWN, Texas — Two priorities, one goal: public health.

In Robstown Tuesday, more residents in the Coastal Bend received their COVID-19 shot, and down the road, folks picked up a full meal provided by the Coastal Bend Food Bank.

With high demand for both vaccines and meals, organizers are getting creative in finding a Plan B location for their events.

"We were going to have it at the Robstown Fairgrounds. Unfortunately, because of the vaccines going on, that's what they're having over there," said Vanessa De Leon with the Coastal Bend Food Bank.

The Coastal Bend Food Bank said they made quick last-minute adjustments in finding a new location, so instead of the Fairgrounds they hosted their food drive at the County Park in Robstown, and it ran smoothly.

On the other hand, Annette Rodriguez with the Public Health District said there's always a location to host a vaccine clinic.

"In public health, you learn to have Plan B,C,D, so we always contingency plans. We've looked at different churches, we've looked at different theatres. Parking lots, large parking lots. Maybe there's not a lot going on there," said Rodriguez.

She added that as long as there are vaccines there will be a location to vaccinate the community.

"We could be set up and staged and ready to go. We come with vaccines, we come with horsepower and we're ready to knock it out," Rodriguez said.

Both said the show must go on and there are plenty of places to host vaccine clinics and meal distributions at the same time. Just not same place.

