CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The ongoing partial government shutdown has not forced any government workers in the Coastal Bend area to see out public assistance, but just in case, the Coastal Bend Food Bank is preparing to help.

If the shutdown continues into coming weeks, representatives at the Food Bank said they will be ready.

"Couldn't do it without the help of the community," Food Bank Executive Director Bea Hanson said. "And the community has been very responsive. So I know that, in case things get worse that we have -- that our community has our back."

While there's no impending crisis, the Food Bank is doing what it does best.

"If we get a call that there's a need from one of our 11 counties in the area we'll be, I can assure you that within, if it's a morning call, by that afternoon we'll have food out there," said Amado Alanis of the Coastal Bend Food Bank. "We have non-agency drops. We've got mobile pantries."

Some parts of the nation are seeing those affected by the government shutdown turning to food banks and other public assistance.

"We hear the news in the West Coast that the people seem to be having problems, so what we are doing is getting ready, being prepared," Hanson said.

The preparations are also happening at the state level where the Texas Health and Human Services commission announced SNAP benefits for February will be issued Jan. 20.

"Now come February, come March, if the shutdown continues we might see a change in what's happening in our community," Alanis said. "Right now we're not seeing a lot of change. I'm out at the agencies almost every single day, out in the mobile pantries, and we seem to have the same influx of people."

Food Bank representatives want the community to rest assured.

"We are ready for a crisis, whether it's a hurricane or a government shutdown," Hanson said. "We are ready to serve the people that are in need."