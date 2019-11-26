CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was an unusually large order for Waitr Delivery Drivers on Wednesday afternoon; enough food to feed 20 families from Good N' Crips on Padre Island.

"It's the second year we've done it in Corpus Christi the third year as a company, and we're hoping to feed about 4000 families across the South," Scott Goldman said.

Goldman, the Corpus Christi Waitr City Manager said they partner with local restaurants to donate food, so their delivery drivers can bring it to local shelters or families in need.

"We ask the restaurants to donate what they can but usually they you know try to put together something around thanksgiving, festive if they can, if not its you know what they always have," Goldman said.

On Wednesday, the Corpus Christi Hope House was one of the local recipients.

"Gonna be a big surprise for our moms and they're gonna be very happy," Melissa Juarez said.

Juarez, the Executive Director, said they help hard-working mothers with young children and pregnant women, in-need. However, mothers are required to be in school or work during the day. Juarez said at the end of the day, dinner is usually the last thing they want to have to worry about.

"So when they come home and see this it's gonna be 'yay we don't have to cook dinner tonight' you know and be able to do other things that might naybe they'll have to do instead," Juarez said.

Especially during the holiday season, these families and shelters can use all the help they can get.

"They'll appreciate it very much that you know so many people think of them all the time and are trying to donate and give them items that they need," Juarez said.

"It's great to give back to the community, it's the second year we've done it, I hope we keep doing it because it helps out," Goldman said.

Waitr can be downloaded on the app store and is available at several Coastal Bend restaurants.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: