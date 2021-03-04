Coastal Bend Food Bank hosting food distribution in Kingsville Monday

KINGSVILLE, Texas — The Coastal Bend Food Bank will be hosting a food distribution on Monday, April 5 in Kingsville.
The distribution will take place at H.M. King High School from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. or until supplies last.
Here’s what you need to know:
- If you are going be sure to enter on Shely St.
- Stay in your vehicle
- Have your trunk empty
- Wear your mask while in the distribution line
- Stay off your phone while in the line
