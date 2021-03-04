Coastal Bend Food Bank hosting food distribution in Kingsville Monday

The Coastal Bend Food Bank will be hosting a food distribution on Monday, April 5 in Kingsville.

KINGSVILLE, Texas — The Coastal Bend Food Bank will be hosting a food distribution on Monday, April 5 in Kingsville.

The distribution will take place at H.M. King High School from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. or until supplies last.

Here’s what you need to know:

If you are going be sure to enter on Shely St.

Stay in your vehicle

Have your trunk empty

Wear your mask while in the distribution line

Stay off your phone while in the line

