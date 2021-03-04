x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Corpus Christi's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Corpus Christi, Texas | kiiitv.com

Local News

Coastal Bend Food Bank hosting food distribution in Kingsville Monday

The Coastal Bend Food Bank will be hosting a food distribution on Monday, April 5 in Kingsville.
Credit: Coastal Bend Food Bank

KINGSVILLE, Texas — The Coastal Bend Food Bank will be hosting a food distribution on Monday, April 5 in Kingsville.

The distribution will take place at H.M. King High School from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. or until supplies last.

Here’s what you need to know:

  • If you are going be sure to enter on Shely St.  
  • Stay in your vehicle
  • Have your trunk empty
  • Wear your mask while in the distribution line
  • Stay off your phone while in the line

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: