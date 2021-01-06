New food pantry opens at West Oso ISD

An art room at JFK Elementary is now a home for West Oso's newest food pantry.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A westside classroom has been turned into a home for a new food pantry. It's called Grace's Pantry and it's having a grand opening Wednesday.

The pantry will be located at JFK Elementary within the West Oso School District.

"We want to remove any barriers for kids and have them concentrate in class and not to think about where their meals are coming from," said Samantha Garibay who is a Communities in Schools site coordinator at the school.

The room is set up just like a grocery store and includes canned goods, fresh produce, and even an icebox full of frozen meat.

Superintendent Conrado Garcia said the pantry will provide quality and nutritious food every month throughout the summer and the school year for students and their families who might need a helping hand.

"Right in the heart of the community and so many of our people have struggled finding food in this pandemic, lost their jobs or the means to have regular groceries in their house," said Garcia.

The district superintendent said It is only fitting that it has been named Grace's Pantry.

"Because grace to me means peace, love, and security and we are here to help," said Garcia.

The district was approached by Communities in Schools to start the pantry. The food was funded through an anonymous donor and there is also support coming from the Coastal Bend Food Bank.

Garibay said she gets what many of the kids are going through who show up to class unable to learn because of an empty stomach.

"I was a Communities in Schools student, so I understand the barriers and struggles a student can deal with at a young age," said Garibay.

She said parents who would like to utilize the food pantry will need to call one of their communities in schools coordinators or just reach out to the school for an appointment.

