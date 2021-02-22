Food replacement benefits for WIC clients impacted by winter storm

Due to the winter weather destroying food clients can get replacement benefits during the month of February.

Severe winter weather has impacted many Texans and Women, Infants & Children (WIC) clients who have had food destroyed.

Due to the winter weather destroying food clients can get replacement benefits during the month of February.

“Clients are reporting food loss due to power outages or damaged food from pipes bursting and flooding homes or apartments,” said WIC Director Kathrine Galvan.

If you need replacement benefits, contact the Corpus Christi - Nueces County Health District's WIC office at 361-826-1355. The WIC office is located at 1702 Horne Road.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.