CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) — Corpus Christi has various food truck festivals throughout the year; but on Saturday, the inaugural Charro Bean Food Truck Festival kicked off.

Organizers said it's the first festival of it's kind in the city. Food trucks were invited to submit their charro bean dish to a panel of judges to see who had the tastiest recipe.

The festival took over Heritage Park in downtown Corpus Christi for hours. Food trucks surrounded the park and offered Mexican food, pizza, barbecue and sweet treats.

The winner of the inaugural festival was Taquitos Mi Tierra, a Corpus Christi food truck known for their mini tacos, tortas and charro beans.

"We're excited, it feels great, like I said this is my mom's recipe, she makes it with love and they're delicious!" Janet Lugo-Maravilla with the business exclaimed.

Janet said their recipe is amazing and top secret. The only bit of information she would divulge about their delicious dish is that they add bacon to the beans.

The next food truck event is set for November 24th and organizers said it will be holiday-themed.

