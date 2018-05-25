Local food trucks and local non-profits will be posted at three locations across town to compete for prizes on the fun route across Corpus Christi Saturday, May 26, 2018.

"You will be able to see how easy it is to get across town and how many awesome places there are to go, and how easy it is to get involved and make a difference in the community all while having a blast," according to coordinator Barbie Barker.

New Life Refuge Ministries, CASA of the Coastal Bend, and Pride Downtown will benefit from your generosity.

Here is the course: Stop 1 is Coffee Waves Flour Bluff from 8 a.m. to 12 noon. Stop 2 is at Sames Ford from noon to 5 p.m. Finally, stop 3 (the finish line) is at the The Outlets at Corpus Christi Bay from 4-9 p.m.

There will be live music, vendors, food trucks, and Give-a-ways. Prizes will be awarded for the winning food trucks and the winning Charities.

Winners can expect either a $1000.00 gift card to Empire Furniture, concert tickets to a "huge" concert, one-year of oil changes from Sames Ford, a salon and spa certificate to the Retreat Exclusive Spa and more.

