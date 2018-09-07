Corpus Christi (kIII News) — Food trucks are all the rage in the country, and the Alice City Hall may soon be the site of a food truck park.

Alice's Wonderland Food Truck operates around town and on Monday it was sitting in the south parking lot of City Hall. On Tuesday night, food truck owner Victoria Dominguez will ask City Council to let her and others park their trucks there as a test.

If council signs off on the idea, then food trucks from around the area could end up joining the experiment.

