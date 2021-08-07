Footbridge in Bee County submerged after major flooding

The area is halfway between Sinton and Skidmore, sitting off of Highway 181 along the creek.

BEE COUNTY, Texas — In the Papalote area, residents tell 3News that when it rains heavily, it's not just a headache to get places, it's impossible.

That's where a footbridge was constructed but on Thursday, it was mostly submerged due to the heavy rain events this week.

Papalote is a small community in Bee County. Around 10 families live on the other side of the creek and that’s bad news when it floods.

"Somebody’s house catching on fire or a medical emergency and nobody can get here to get to us," George Gilchrist, a Papalote resident said.

Linda Clevenger has lived here a long time and thinks it’s finally time to get that bridge built over these troubling waters.

"There’s three of us from the fire department and EMS that live on the other side," Clevenger said. "Yesterday, we were paged out for a 1050 at 6 o’clock in the morning and we couldn’t get out.”

One county official said that for at least the past 10 years, the county has tried to come up with the money to build a bridge and is continuing to try and find the dollars to get those neighbors the lifeline they need during a flood event.

