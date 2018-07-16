Freer (KIII news) — A crash investigation Saturday on Highway 44 near Freer, Texas, led U.S. Border Patrol agents to the discovery of nearly 100 undocumented immigrants.

It started with the report of a single-vehicle accident on Highway 44 just outside of Freer. Border Patrol agents responded and found a blue vehicle that appeared to have hit the guardrail. They said the vehicle was heavily damaged and appeared to be abandoned, and noticed footprints leading away from the accident into a ranch.

They followed the prints into the ranch property and discovered another abandoned vehicle — this time a tan pickup. While searching for the vehicles' owners, agents discovered a group of 96 undocumented immigrants.

Agents said the immigrants were found in good health and were from countries including Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, and Brazil.

The immigrants were all detained by the U.S. Border Patrol and the abandoned vehicles were handed over to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

