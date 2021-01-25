One man in hospital after shooting on city's south side

Investigators say a domestic dispute between a husband and wife, got out of hand after at least one shot was fired.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Police were called out to a home along the 3900 block of Elvis, near Rodd Field and Airline, around 5:00 p.m. Sunday evening.



The man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his chest, he is listed in guarded condition.



Police are still investigating, as more information becomes available we will keep you updated.

