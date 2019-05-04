ARANSAS COUNTY, Texas — Leadership Aransas County Class 22 will host For the Love of the Outdoors Saturday at the Aransas County Airport to raise funds for the county.

All of the money raised Saturday will go directly to community enrichment and economic development projects.

Representative Todd Hunter will be in attendance and organizers said it's all about empowering the community.

"We're not letting the storm beat us down, and that's what's really exciting about this program in particular. All 10 of us have gotten to know the elected officials throughout our community who are helping our community recover, and we're going to be bigger and better than we were before Harvey," organization member Christie Ilfrey said.

For the Love of the Outdoors starts at 8 a.m. Saturday with a 5K and the main event will begin at 10 a.m.

Admission is $10, and kids under 10 get in for free.