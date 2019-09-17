CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Fire Department responded early Tuesday morning to a fire on North Padre Island.

The call came in just before 3 a.m. for a fire at the rear of a home on the 13000 block of Carlos 5th CT. Upon arriving at the home fire fighters quickly put out the fire and ventilated the home.

Three people were in the home at the time and evacuated after hearing their smoke detectors going off.

Injuries were reported and the occupants will not be staying in the home for the time being. No other structures were affected by the fire.

