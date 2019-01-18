CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Outlets at Corpus Christi Bay could be getting a new owner soon. On Monday, a foreclosure notice was filed with the Nueces County Clerk's Office.

A public auction for the Outlets will be held next month.

Robstown City Secretary Herman Rodriguez said the Outlets opened with a bang almost two years ago. He said it was pretty busy there during the holiday season but they have recently taken a hit because of online retail.

Rodriguez said the City of Robstown is looking at the positive in the situation. He hopes the new property owners will take advantage of the opportunity and expand the outlets to have more stores.

"Somebody new coming in will have new energy and hopefully not have the same amount of debt that the first one did, and at least having more capital investment," Rodriguez said.

The Outlets marketing director released a statement to 3News Monday saying that a foreclosure sale will allow them to restructure their debt, secure a new operating company and raise new capital for continuance of its growth.

The foreclosure sale will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 5, at the Nueces County Courthouse.