ALICE, Texas — Events like weddings and proms are being canceled or postponed across the nation because of guidelines set by the CDC in response to COVID-19. Even with those guidelines in place, one local boutique is still helping clients looking ahead to their big days.

"We are always here, even through this you know hardship that everyone's going through, we're still here," manager Renee Raanaei of The Wedding Lace said.

The Wedding Lace is a family-owned formal dress shop in Alice, TX, that like the rest of the world, is experiencing tough times during the coronavirus outbreak.

"We've had to scale down employees and we just go by appointment only," Rannaei said. So we're basically doing a 90-minute session with our clients, it's more one on one."

They're still accepting clients but under a few new conditions such as limiting how many people are in the store during the day.

"Today we just had a bride call saying I'm getting married this Friday so that's something that we're dealing with so it's different but just rolling with the punches here," Raanaei said.

As virtual weddings become popular, the need for a dress is still there.

"This is the time people want to celebrate graduations, communion, quincenearas, prom is like our biggest moneymaker," Raanaei added.

Inevitably, the store is experiencing a shortage of sales.

"It's something that's really affecting not just us in the formal industry but also you know the DJ's, party planners, the makeup artists, the musicians, the list goes on and on it affects so much," Raanaei said.

Even though the current pandemic is causing changes in local businesses like The Wedding Lace, Raanaei says she's glad the community is sticking together.

"This is something that we've never dealt with before and we're just having to all learn from this experience together but we'll be there for you and we're not gonna forget about you," Raanaei said.

The Wedding Lace says they don't want to encourage people to come out and shop but if you do need help with a special occasion, such as a dress or a tuxedo, they're here to help.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

