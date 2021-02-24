Former aide says Cuomo kissed her, suggested strip poker

Cuomo has previously said her allegations are “just not true.”

ALBANY, N.Y. — A former member of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s administration who previously accused him of sexual harassment offered new details about her claims against him.

Lindsey Boylan said in an article posted Wednesday on Medium that he once kissed her on the lips without consent after a private meeting.

During her more than three years working as an economic adviser in the administration, she said Cuomo “would go out of his way to touch me on my lower back, arms and legs,” compared her to one of his rumored ex-girlfriends, and once joked they should play strip poker.

Cuomo has previously said her allegations are “just not true.”

Governor Cuomo's press secretary Caitlin Girouard issued this statement to the media:

"As we said before, Ms. Boylan's claims of inappropriate behavior are quite simply false."

In a release sent by the Governor's office, it included a statement by four people who were on the flights with Boylan and Cuomo and refute her allegations.

"We were on each of these October flights and this conversation did not happen."

This statement was attributed to John Maggiore, Howard Zemsky, Dani Lever and Abbey Fashouer Collins.

The governor's office also released the manifest that Boylan claims these incidents happened on and who was on these flights. You can see the full schedule here.

10/04/17: Watertown Downtown Revitalization Initiative/Southern Tier Lithium Ion Battery Giga-Factory Announcement/Western New York Smart Growth Community Fund Announcement

Passengers:

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo

John Maggiore, Director of Policy

Dani Lever, Press Secretary

Lindsey Boylan, Chief of Staff, Empire State Development

Howard Zemsky, President and CEO, Empire State Development

10/06/17: Cortland Downtown Revitalization Initiative/Rochester Train Station Event

Passengers:

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo

John Maggiore, Director of Policy

Lindsey Boylan, Chief of Staff, Empire State Development

Abbey Fashouer, First Deputy Press Secretary

Protective Services incl. Sr. Inv. V. Straface

10/12/17: Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory Groundbreaking/Staten Island Fentanyl Crisis Announcement

Passengers:

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo

Dani Lever, Press Secretary

Lindsey Boylan, Chief of Staff, Empire State Development

Howard Zemsky, President and CEO, Empire State

10/17/17: John R. Oishei Children's Hospital Dedication Ceremony/Syracuse Airport Redesign and Reconstruction Announcement/Norsk Titanium USA Announcement

Passengers:

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo

John Maggiore, Director of Policy

Dani Lever, Press Secretary

Howard Zemsky, President and CEO, Empire State Development

Lindsey Boylan, Chief of Staff, Empire State Development

Protective Services incl. Sr. Inv. J. Boyle

The Associated Press reported in December that they obtained personnel memos written in 2018 indicating that Boylan resigned after she was confronted about complaints about her own office behavior.