Former assistant medical examiner appears in court for bond reduction hearing

Dr. Sandra Lyden's previous bond was set a $550,000. On Friday, 319th District Court Judge David Stith ruled that the bond be set at $100,000.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One of the people arrested in relation to the Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office was back in court Friday.

Former assistant medical examiner Dr. Sandra Lyden was in court for a bond reduction hearing.

Lyden was arrested back in early March on 22 counts, including tampering with government documents with intent to defraud and practicing without a valid medical license.

Her previous bond was set a $550,000. On Friday 319th District Court Judge David Stith ruled that bond to be set to $100,000. Meantime, former chief medical examiner Dr. Adel Shaker faces 17 charges including prohibited practice by a physician.

