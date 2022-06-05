Former assistant medical examiner appears in court for bond reduction hearing

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One of the people arrested in relation to the Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office was back in court Friday.
Former assistant medical examiner Dr. Sandra Lyden was in court for a bond reduction hearing.
Lyden was arrested back in early March on 22 counts, including tampering with government documents with intent to defraud and practicing without a valid medical license.
Her previous bond was set a $550,000. On Friday 319th District Court Judge David Stith ruled that bond to be set to $100,000. Meantime, former chief medical examiner Dr. Adel Shaker faces 17 charges including prohibited practice by a physician.
