Former assistant medical examiner Sandra Lyden bonds out of jail

According to Texas Rangers, Lyden operated without a license and former Nueces County Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Adel Shaker tried to hide that information.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Former assistant medical examiner Dr. Sandra Lyden bonded out of jail after a series of hearings to get the bond amount reduced.

The Texas Rangers arrested former Nueces County Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Adel Shaker. They said Lyden operated without license and that Shaker tried to hide that information.

