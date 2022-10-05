Former assistant medical examiner Sandra Lyden bonds out of jail

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Former assistant medical examiner Dr. Sandra Lyden bonded out of jail after a series of hearings to get the bond amount reduced.
The Texas Rangers arrested former Nueces County Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Adel Shaker. They said Lyden operated without license and that Shaker tried to hide that information.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- City of Corpus Christi ask the public to begin conserving water
- Area police departments navigate labor market shifts, retention and burnout
- Buc Days sees enhanced security, patrols as festivities begin
- Corpus Christi is the state's top Gulf Coast destination
- Dr. Timothy Fagen accepts position as chief medical examiner in Nueces County
- Poll: Most Americans want access to safe abortions
- Former jail inmate suing Nueces County, corrections officer for 2019 assault
- Here is everything you need to know if you plan on attending any Buc Days events
- Freer rattlesnake handler dies from bite at Rattlesnake Roundup
Want to send us a news tip?
Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.
If you do not have a photo/video to submit, just click "OK" to skip that prompt.