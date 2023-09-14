Former Bishop teacher faces court date as plea deal falls through

28-year-old Andrea Peña and her attorneys met before Nueces County 347th Court Judge Missy Medary Thursday afternoon to go over the details of that plea.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A former Bishop teacher accused of having a sexual relationship with one of her own students will be headed back to court next week.

This comes after a plea deal was not reached Thursday.

28-year-old Andrea Peña and her attorneys met before Nueces County 347th Court Judge Missy Medary Thursday afternoon to go over the details of that plea. It was last January when Bishop detectives were alerted to a relationship going on between Pena and one of her students.

Administrators called the police when reports of that relationship surfaced. Both the defense and Nueces County First Assistant District Attorney Angelica Hernandez asked to finalize that deal next week. Pena faces five felony charges, including improper relationship with a student, indecency with a child, sexual assault of a child, online solicitation of a minor and tampering with evidence.

