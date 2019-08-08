CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Former Brooks County Sheriff Edward Ogdee, or "Eddie" as he was known to friends and family, has died. He was 93.

3News first introduced you to Ogdee back in February of this year when Nueces County Sheriff J.C. Hooper made him an honorary deputy for a day with the Nueces County Sheriff Department, even giving him a chance to ride in a patrol car.

Ogdee died on Tuesday. A visitation service will be held Friday night in Fafurrias, Texas.

