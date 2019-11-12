CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A former middle school bus driver from the Corpus Christi Independent School District made an appearance in court on Tuesday.

58-year-old Marlon Frazier was arrested in August for sending inappropriate text messages to a student at Kaffie Middle School. Frazier faces charges of attempted online solicitation of a minor as well as five counts of possession of child pornography.

Frazier could face six months to two years in jail for the attempted online solicitation of a minor charge along with the attempt to possess child pornography charge. He also faces 2-10 years in prison for the child pornography charges.

There has been no word on when Frazier's trial will begin.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: