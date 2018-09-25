Cropus Christi (KIII News) — A former Corpus Christi Independent School District teacher received a sentenced Tuesday after having an improper relationship with one of his students

On Monday Brian Sellers was charged with six counts of improper student relations. Sellers faced four counts of sexual performance to induce, employ or authorize sexual performance of a child but it was dropped.

Sellers will spend 60 days in the county jail and eight years on probation.

According to authorities, they agreed on the deal because the student Sellers was involved with was in fact of age.

In January of 2017 sellers turned himself in and admitted he was sexually involved with one of his students at Collegiate High School.

