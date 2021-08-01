Former cop accused of soliciting sex from teen

Leonard Galli allegedly contacted a 15-year-old on the dating app Grindr and asked for explicit photos.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A former police officer is accused of trying to solicit sex from a teenager in Luzerne County.

Leonard Galli, 53, of Exeter, allegedly contacted a 15-year-old on the dating app Grindr and asked for explicit photos of the teen.

That teenager was actually and undercover detective.

After being fired by the Exeter Police Department in 2014 for looking at porn on his work computer, an arbitrator ruled in Galli's favor, but he was fired again in 2017.