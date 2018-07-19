CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) — On March 26, 2018, 29-year-old Parker Pendergraph pleaded guilty to distributing child pornography. According to U.S. Attorney Ryan Patrick, Pendergraph has now been sentenced to 60 months in federal prison in addition to eight years on supervised release.

Back in November of 2017, an electronic chat room notified authorities that a user uploaded child pornography. A recent press release said authorities were then able to track down the specific IP address which lead them to Pendergraph.

At the time, Pendergraph was an assistant band director for a Corpus Christi high school and middle school. Authorities completed a search warrant in Pendergraph's home where they found many digital devices which contained hundreds of images of child pornography.

Officials said Pendergraph eventually admitted to uploading the picture to the chatroom and using other sites to trade pictures of nude girls.

After his release, Pendergraph will have to adhere to several restrictions, rules and register as a sex offender.

