Former Corpus Christi ISD bus driver takes plea deal in child pornography case

A judge sentenced Marlon Frazier to 365 days in jail after he pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Marlon Frazier, a former Corpus Christi ISD bus driver who was charged with attempted online solicitation of a minor as well as five counts of possession of child pornography, took a plea deal Wednesday morning.

Frazier pleaded guilty to a lesser charge, attempt to commit possession of child pornography, and was given 365 days in jail. He has been in jail for three years so he received time-served.

All other charges were dismissed after officials said the prosecution could not prove six counts in the case.

The victim and the victim's mother were in the courtroom Wednesday.

Frazier was arrested in August 2019 for sending inappropriate text messages to a student at Kaffie Middle School, officials said.

The charge came after the Corpus Christi Police Department's Internet Crimes Against Children division initiated an investigation in Frazier. They had received screenshots of text messages alleging that Frazier was soliciting a female minor to engage in sexual relations.

