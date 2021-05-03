Former Corpus Christi Mayor writes letter to Governor Abbott about 'outrageous electric bills'

McComb referred to a section of the Attorney General's Texas Deceptive Trade Practices-Consumer Protection Act.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's been a couple of weeks since the winter storm in Texas, and many are now getting hit hard by their electric providers, ending up with massive electricity bills -- some as high as $5,000.

Former Corpus Christi Mayor Joe McComb is echoing the frustration felt by many consumers and is now going on record accusing those electric providers of price gouging, which of course is illegal.

"The Deceptive Trade Practice and the gouging law has to apply," McComb said.

McComb met with 3News Thursday and summed up his thoughts behind a letter he sent to Governor Greg Abbott concerning the high electric bills some Texas consumers have recieved, writing in part, "I am not an attorney, however it appears to me that the information provided on the Texas Attorney General's website is very clear and would solve the problem."

"When they make a declaration of an emergency, and this is both presidential and gubernatorial, then this law goes into effect," McComb said. "What that does, it freezes -- pardon my pun -- or fixes the prices prior to the declaration."

McComb is referring to a section of the Attorney General's Texas Deceptive Trade Practices-Consumer Protection Act. It states, "It is a false misleading or deceptive act or practice to take advantage of a disaster declared by the governor or the president." The section also refers to the "selling or leasing fuel, food or medicine, lodging at an exorbitant or excessive price ... or demanding the same for any other necessity."

"These people need to reimburse all those customers that they withdrew on their bank accounts, from their charge accounts on their credit cards," McComb said. "And if they're going to send them a bill, it ought to be billed on the rate prior to the freeze."

The former mayor's efforts are getting attention from other local elected officials.

"I think it is a legal issue that Mayor McComb raises," Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales said. "It's an interesting one, whether or not electricity would rise to that occasion, but Mayor McComb has made a good legal argument and I think it should be explored."

"A lot of the focus on the price gouging and the rate issues needs to be directed to the companies that are doing this aweful, aweful rate hike, and I raised the issue today," State Representative Todd Hunter said. "Asked for a meeting and asked for all this information, and we're going to get to the bottom of it."

While this is a legal issue that could ultimately end up in the courts, 3News turned to our legal expert Dr. Bill Chriss.

"It's not quite that simple," Chriss said. "Joe McComb is expreessing the frustration that a lot of Texans have."

Chriss explained that typical price gouging is often like someone buying a bag of ice for a dollar and then turning around and selling it for $100 in a crisis.

"What's going on with these utilities companies, what they're going to say in court and what some are already saying, is we got a deal with our customer where we agreed to charge that customer the same amount as the wholesale price that we get from the provider of energy where we get it from, or else ten cents more, or a dollar, or whatever. And so we're not making any money off raising prices."

Chriss said in the end, before all is said and done, the question of who will ultimately pay for the freeze of 2021 will end up in the courts.