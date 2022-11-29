Judge rules on admissibility of ex-CC mayor candidate's statements ahead of arson trial

Attorney Mark Di Carlo called the charges 'unfounded,' predicting a jury will find John Medina innocent of setting fire to his own home on Election Day 2020.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Former Corpus Christi mayoral candidate John Medina was in court Tuesday morning.

Medina is being charged with arson after allegedly setting fire to his own home on Election Day in 2020.

The hearing was to determine which statements Medina made to police would be permitted in his upcoming trial.

Medina's attorney, Mark Di Carlo called the charges "unfounded" predicting that Medina will be found innocent by a jury.

"We do not believe a fair and full investigation was made," Di Carlo said. "Mr. Medina has an exemplary record as citizen and we do believe that he will be found innocent of these unfounded charges against him."

Di Carlo said that though Tuesday's appearance was only a motion hearing, that he considers it a success because he also was given evidence that he previously had not has access to despite the case being two years old.

