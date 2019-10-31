CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two well known Tejano personalities Luis Munoz and Mike Chavez, were honored in a special ceremony at the Ben F. McDonald Library off Greenwood Drive.

Munoz and Chavez were one-time hosts of Domingo Live at TV-3.

Domingo Live was the birth child of Domingo Pena. After hosting the show until the late 70s, Pena passed the baton to a friend and radio legend Luis Alonso Munoz.

"A perspective being more of a journalist. being more a reporter after being more of a personality on the radio and a news person," Rudy Trevino said.

Shortly after Mike Chavez joined Munoz, it didn't come easy.

"Bobwhite told us there's going to be a backlash people are going to hate you. They'll probably throw tomatoes at you. They are not gonna want Domingo Pena replaced," Chavez said.

According to Chavez, it took four to six months for people to accept the shows new host.

When people did accept the new hosts, the success continued.

"We were the first ones to take Domingo out of the studio, and we used to go to different locations all over south Texas," Chavez said.

On Wednesday night, both Munoz and Chavez were honored at the Ben F. McDonald library inducted into La Música del Sur de Tejas.

"It's been a long time since anybody to recognize some of the things I've done," Chavez said.

Decades later, Munoz and Chavez's influence on the Tejano music scene was celebrated.

