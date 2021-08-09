Former head of Coastal Bend COVID-19 Task Force hired to lead new 'Informatics and Modeling Team'

The Coastal Bend COVID-19 Task Force was disbanded after a lull in cases in June, but now that cases are on the rise, there is a new need to track the virus.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Dr. Chris Bird, former head of the Coastal Bend COVID-19 Task Force, will once again be working with Corpus Christi and Nueces County officials to track the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in our area.

Bird, an associate professor at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi, told 3News on Monday that he has been contracted by the Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District to lead their Informatics and Modeling Team. That team will handle the same tasks previously handled by the COVID-19 Task Force, which included tracking transmission rates, hospitalizations and case projections when it comes to COVID-19.

The Task Force was officially disbanded in early June.