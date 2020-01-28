KINGSVILLE, Texas — A former coach of the Javelina baseball team has a connection to one of the other crash victims.

Javelinas fans will remember Russell Stockton, who coached at Texas A&M University - Kingsville for ten years from the mid 90's to mid-2000s.

Stockton was close with John Altobelli, who was in the helicopter crash.

Altobelli was killed along with his wife Keri, their youngest daughter Alyssa. He was the coach out at Orange County Junior College for 27 years and sent numerous players off to division one and division two, including many to the state of Texas.

The connection comes from when Stockton played for Altobelli at the University of Houston in the mid-80s.

Stockton is now a Houston Baptist coach and often went to California to catch up with Altobelli and to recruit his players.

In addition to the Altobelli's and the Bryants, the other victims included a mother and daughter Sarah and Payton Chester, basketball coach Christina Mauser and the pilot Ara Zobayan.

The sports world is still reeling from the crash, and now we're starting to hear about the other victim's stories, including the Altobelli family.