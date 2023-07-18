Former Judge James Klager dies at age 93

Klager served our community for the better part of 60 years. He dedicated his life to serving as a civic leader, lawyer, state representative and judge.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The legal community and those who knew him are mourning the death of former Nueces County Court at Law Justice James Klager.

Family members notified his colleagues in Court Number Four of the judge's death at the age 93. Klager served in that position from 1985 to 2014 when he retired.

Those who were fortunate enough to have worked alongside him said he was a trailblazer and praised him for his knowledge of Texas law.

"It's really with a deep heart sense of loss that I feel for Judge Klager and to his family. My sincere condolences," said Nueces County District Judge Nannette Hassette.

