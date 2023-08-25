Former Nueces County Justice of the Peace Manuel Cantu dies

The co-owner of Cantu Funeral Home was 92.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Former Nueces County Justice of the Peace Manuel N. Cantu died Aug. 20.

He was 92.

Cantu, who also co-owned the Cantu Funeral Home with his wife Gloria Gonzalez Cantu, served Pct. 1, Place 2 from 1971-1978.

After he left public office, he dedicated himself to his business.

"He was still doing funerals," his daughter Julia Denise Gonzalez Cantu said Friday. "He was still running around doing stuff. Even with his walker, you could never catch him."

His death came after he took a fall Aug. 15.

Cantu was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1951 and served until 1953. He remained in the active duty reserves until 1959, Julia Cantu said.

She said her mother will be directing the funeral.

Manuel Cantu is survived by six children, 14 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.

A rosary will be said at 7 p.m. Sunday at Cantu Funeral Home, located at 2402 Baldwin Blvd.

Funeral Mass will be held at 1:30 p.m. Monday at the Corpus Christi Cathedral, followed by a military burial at Seaside Memorial Park, 4357 Ocean Dr.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!