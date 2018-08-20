CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — 3News confirmed Monday, on the last day to file for candidacy in the upcoming city election, that former Mayro Dan McQueen has filed to run again for Corpus Christi mayor.

McQueen resigned from the mayoral post after holding for just over a month after getting elected back in 2016.

Current Mayor Joe McComb, Ray Madrigal and Aislynn Campbell will also be on the November ballot for the mayor's seat.

