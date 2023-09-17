Former mayoral candidate John Medina scheduled to be in court Monday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Former Corpus Christi mayoral candidate John Medina is expected to be back in court Monday.
Medina is charged with arson after allegedly setting fire to his own home on Election Day 2020.
The trial against the Corpus Christi News Now founder has been ongoing for two years.
Medina went before Judge David Stith on Thursday when the judge asked him and his legal team to be ready and come back with a “final pitch.”
