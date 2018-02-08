CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — A 26-year-old man from Corpus Christi was sentenced to federal prison Thursday for distributing a video of him drowning puppies.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, former Petty Officer Third Class Daniel James O'Sullivan pleaded guilty to the crime on March 28 of this year. On Thursday Judge Nelva Gonzalez handed him a 21-month sentence in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release.

It was back in June of 2016 when agents with the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, or NCIS, were notified that O'Sullivan would be in possession of the disturbing videos. They videos showed the torture and killing of animals.

O'Sullivan was interviewed by authorities at Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi, where he was stationed at the time, and he admitted that he sent a video that showed the drowning of puppies in a river to a person in Montana. Authorities said that person admitted to receiving the video.

A search of O'Sullivan's digital devices resulted in the discovery of the video in question, along with other disturbing videos. Due to the graphic nature of the videos, 3News is choosing not to describe them.

O'Sullivan received an other-than-honorable discharge from the U.S. Navy in September of 2017. He was permitted to remain on bond and voluntarily surrender to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the future.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, "Under federal law, it is illegal to depict through any media actual conduct in which any living creature is intentionally crushed, burned, drowned, suffocated, impaled or otherwise subjected to serious bodily injury, and is obscene."

The U.S. Attorney's Office said this was the second such case prosecuted in this district. The first resulted in a 57-month sentence and is believed to be the first indicted nationwide since the statute was amended in 2010.

