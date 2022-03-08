Former Nueces County assistant medical examiner arrested for tampering with government records

Dr. Sandra Lyden faces charges of tampering with government records with the intent to defraud or harm another person, a state jail felony.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Dr. Sandra Lyden, a former Nueces County assistant medical examiner who was fired back in January for practicing without a license, was arrested Monday afternoon.

According to court documents, the Nueces County Sheriff's Department had an active warrant for Lyden's arrest and picked her up at her residents at around 1 p.m.

Lyden faces charges of tampering with government records with the intent to defraud or harm another person, a state jail felony. Her bond was set at $100,000.

In January, Lyden was fired by Nueces County's current Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Adel Shaker for practicing without a license. Soon after, it was confirmed that Shaker would be leaving his position with the County on Oct. 31, however Nueces County Commissioners said that date could come sooner.

In the meantime, 3News confirmed in early February that Shaker himself is under investigation by Texas Rangers and the Nueces County District Attorney's Office for a number of potential criminal charges, including tampering or falsifying a government record, unauthorized practice of medicine, and abuse of a corpse.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.