Former Nueces County jailer pleads guilty to official oppression, tampering with government documents

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — A former Nueces County jailer was sentenced to probation on Friday.

It was back in October of 2019 when Javier Zapata Jr. was arrested on several charges stemming from when he worked as a jailer at the Nueces County Jail.

On Friday via teleconference with 117th District Judge Sandra Watts, Zapata entered a guilty plea to several counts, including official oppression and tampering with government documents.

He was sentenced to three years probation and a $1,500 fine. Zapata was also ordered to complete 240 hours of community service from two separate cases.

